Senior Industrial Designer

Process Retail Group

Location: Milwaukee, WI

Job Description

POSITION TITLE: Senior Designer

Join a fast-paced, growing company that partners with top brand marketers and retailers. We are looking for an experienced Designer to support the growth and success of our design-centered company. You’ll be responsible the idea generation process, interactive and experiential design, and creative development of displays, merchandising systems and signage utilized in retail merchandising environments. Process Retail Group specializes in delivering custom, point-of-purchase, retail marketing and merchandising program solutions. Process Retail Group is dedicated to employee development, operational excellence and Creating Results™.

Expectations:

• Thrive in a cross-functional and high performance creative environment with the expectation of continuous learning

• Want to work with passionate, curious people on a team that values bold ideas, attention to details and finding inspirational solutions that make our clients successful in retail

• Enjoy collaborating on concepts and presenting your creative ideas to both internal and external customers

• Creatively and aesthetically address challenging problems and bring solid design solutions to our Fortune 500 Retail Customers

OTHER RESPONSIBILITIES:

• Collaborate and interact with internal and external customers regarding the development of design request requirements and outcomes

• Provide innovative design ideas and solutions, create design models for real world applications and convert rough design concepts into refined, rendered presentations

• Develop a professional understanding of the selling and product development cycles

• Conceptualize and render 3-dimensional designs for point of purchase displays, merchandising systems, signage products and retail fixtures

• Consistently produce industry leading design deliverables that are consistent with cutting edge and current design trends

• Effectively present design concepts to customers and internal users (requires occasional travel)

• Participate in evaluation of prototype and product testing.

• Provide Interactive and Experiential Design and Connected Technology direction that incorporates marketplace trends

Competencies:

• Operational – Demonstrated creative, aesthetic and graphic design capabilities. Versatility and effectiveness in handling a varied level of project types, ability to multi-task and manage challenging timelines.

• Behavioral – Must be a highly motivated and energetic self-starter. Strong drive to succeed, high emotional intelligence, resilient and have a high level of personal accountability. Organizational and time management skills essential with the ability to multi-task while staying creative and detail oriented.

• Process –

o Communication – Ability to successfully collaborate, communicate and present design concepts to customers and internal team via professional verbal and written communication. Must have the ability to present to all levels of professionals including executive team members.

o Technical – Proficiency in recognized industry design platforms including 3-D Studio Max, Adobe Creative Suite and Solidworks. Conceptualize and render 3-dimensional designs, provide innovative design ideas, solutions and modeling. Ability to convert rough design concepts into refined, rendered presentations.

o General – Provide on-going collaboration and feedback to internal teams on the status and progress of design initiatives. Continuously improve technical skills and invest in market research of the retail visual marketing industry.

POSITION QUALIFICATIONS:

1. Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Design or equivalent

2. 5+ years of proven work experience as a Designer

3. Previous experience in point of purchase, signage or retail fixture design a plus

4. Strong portfolio of work resulting from multiple years of successful design expertise and Industrial Design background and education.

5. Ability to travel occasionally

