Interior Creative Designer

7 February 2017


  • Technicon Design
  • Location: Barcelona, Spain


    • Job Overview:

    Experienced and enthusiastic Interior automotive designer wanted to work with us in Spain on an exciting OEM project. This position is available immediately and is potentially long-term.

    Detail

    An exciting opportunity for a Creative Designer, specialising in Interiors, for this world renowned automotive company. This role is being offered on a contract basis and includes an initial 3 week test phase.

    What the job entails:

    You will be required to work on a range of production and advanced design programs as part of a growing, multinational team of highly creative designers.

    Requirements:

    – Excellent sketching skills
    – Knowledge of Alias and Photoshop
    – Fluent in English
    – You must be able to express a very high level of creativity through free-hand drawings as well as computer sketches and renderings and guide a design from sketch phase to 3D modelling.
    – Bachelor or Masters Degree in Industrial, Product or Transportation Design



