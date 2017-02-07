Interior Creative Designer

Technicon Design

Location: Barcelona, Spain

Job Overview:

Experienced and enthusiastic Interior automotive designer wanted to work with us in Spain on an exciting OEM project. This position is available immediately and is potentially long-term.

Detail

An exciting opportunity for a Creative Designer, specialising in Interiors, for this world renowned automotive company. This role is being offered on a contract basis and includes an initial 3 week test phase.

What the job entails:

You will be required to work on a range of production and advanced design programs as part of a growing, multinational team of highly creative designers.

Requirements:

– Excellent sketching skills

– Knowledge of Alias and Photoshop

– Fluent in English

– You must be able to express a very high level of creativity through free-hand drawings as well as computer sketches and renderings and guide a design from sketch phase to 3D modelling.

– Bachelor or Masters Degree in Industrial, Product or Transportation Design

Click here for more information