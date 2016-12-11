Sr. Product Designer

Fisher Price

Location: New York, NY

Job Description

SENIOR PRODUCT DESIGNER

We are currently seeking a Senior Product Designer to work on licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products for our Fisher-Price Office in New York City.

Your impact:

• Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with FP strategies and Licensor parameters to support and elevate brands.

• Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team and licensors.

• Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.

• Manage internal and external model shops in the development of breadboards, mechanisms and prototypes.

• Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic electronic play patterns for simple to high-complexity toys.

• Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management and creative departments.

• Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and marketing objectives.

• Work closely with Content dept. and make suggestions regarding concepts for preliminary scripts and music.

• Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.

• Work closely with Licensors throughout entire product development process.

• Some travel required.

You have:

• An Innovative mindset to envision the possibilities and “what-ifs” with a fresh new perspective. You have a passion for innovative and disruptive ideas that create the future for Fisher-Price and Mattel. You are respectful of, yet unburdened by legacy and existing norms.

• Communication skills to convey confidence, ease and enthusiasm when communicating with a variety of audiences. You communicate clearly, concisely, and with impact, using the right formats and methods to promote a free flow of information.

• Speed and can act decisively and with a strong sense of urgency. You find ways to achieve business objectives more quickly and effectively. You are able to remove barriers to speed to make Fisher-Price and Mattel a more nimble business and organization.

• Portfolio demonstrating strong design excellence, forward visual thinking and superior problem solving

• Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs

• Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment

• Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in fashion and toy.

• Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.

• Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.

• Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work effectively with people at all levels.

• Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle multiple projects and meet deadlines.

• Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.

• Basic model making skills.

Qualifications:

• BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree

• 3-5 years previous toy design experience (pre-school toy design experience highly preferred).

• Experience with licensed product is highly preferred.

• Experience with design of licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products highly preferred

• Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.

• Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics and soft goods highly preferred

• Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.

