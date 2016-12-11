Sr. Product Designer

Job Description
SENIOR PRODUCT DESIGNER
We are currently seeking a Senior Product Designer to work on licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products for our Fisher-Price Office in New York City.
Your impact:
• Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with FP strategies and Licensor parameters to support and elevate brands.
• Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team and licensors.
• Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.
• Manage internal and external model shops in the development of breadboards, mechanisms and prototypes.
• Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic electronic play patterns for simple to high-complexity toys.
• Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management and creative departments.
• Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and marketing objectives.
• Work closely with Content dept. and make suggestions regarding concepts for preliminary scripts and music.
• Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.
• Work closely with Licensors throughout entire product development process.
• Some travel required.
You have:
• An Innovative mindset to envision the possibilities and “what-ifs” with a fresh new perspective. You have a passion for innovative and disruptive ideas that create the future for Fisher-Price and Mattel. You are respectful of, yet unburdened by legacy and existing norms.
• Communication skills to convey confidence, ease and enthusiasm when communicating with a variety of audiences. You communicate clearly, concisely, and with impact, using the right formats and methods to promote a free flow of information.
• Speed and can act decisively and with a strong sense of urgency. You find ways to achieve business objectives more quickly and effectively. You are able to remove barriers to speed to make Fisher-Price and Mattel a more nimble business and organization.
• Portfolio demonstrating strong design excellence, forward visual thinking and superior problem solving
• Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs
• Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment
• Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in fashion and toy.
• Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.
• Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.
• Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work effectively with people at all levels.
• Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle multiple projects and meet deadlines.
• Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.
• Basic model making skills.
Qualifications:
• BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree
• 3-5 years previous toy design experience (pre-school toy design experience highly preferred).
• Experience with licensed product is highly preferred.
• Experience with design of licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products highly preferred
• Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.
• Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics and soft goods highly preferred
• Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.
Click here for more information