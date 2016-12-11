Sr. Product Designer

11 December 2016


  • Fisher Price
  • Location: New York, NY


    • Job Description

    SENIOR PRODUCT DESIGNER
    We are currently seeking a Senior Product Designer to work on licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products for our Fisher-Price Office in New York City.

    Your impact:

    • Participate in brainstorms to identify toy concepts in line with FP strategies and Licensor parameters to support and elevate brands.
    • Create concept sketches and renderings for presentation to the team and licensors.
    • Prepare control drawings using digital programs, and/or oversee vendors in preparation of control drawings, taking engineering requirements and manufacturing into consideration.
    • Manage internal and external model shops in the development of breadboards, mechanisms and prototypes.
    • Conceptualize and communicate toy functions and basic electronic play patterns for simple to high-complexity toys.
    • Successfully present and communicate concepts to the design and marketing management and creative departments.
    • Partner with cross-functional teams and outside vendors to insure product integrity and marketing objectives.
    • Work closely with Content dept. and make suggestions regarding concepts for preliminary scripts and music.
    • Manage daily correspondence with Asia partners.
    • Work closely with Licensors throughout entire product development process.
    • Some travel required.

    You have:

    • An Innovative mindset to envision the possibilities and “what-ifs” with a fresh new perspective. You have a passion for innovative and disruptive ideas that create the future for Fisher-Price and Mattel. You are respectful of, yet unburdened by legacy and existing norms.
    • Communication skills to convey confidence, ease and enthusiasm when communicating with a variety of audiences. You communicate clearly, concisely, and with impact, using the right formats and methods to promote a free flow of information.
    • Speed and can act decisively and with a strong sense of urgency. You find ways to achieve business objectives more quickly and effectively. You are able to remove barriers to speed to make Fisher-Price and Mattel a more nimble business and organization.
    • Portfolio demonstrating strong design excellence, forward visual thinking and superior problem solving
    • Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator and 2D computer programs
    • Ability to work autonomously and in a team environment
    • Passion/knowledge of current trends in general as well as trends in fashion and toy.
    • Skill in brainstorming and ideation with strong sketching and rendering skills.
    • Ability to handle a high volume of work while maintaining quality and attention to detail.
    • Strong written and verbal communication and interpersonal skills with ability to work effectively with people at all levels.
    • Strong organizational, time management and prioritizing skills with the ability to juggle multiple projects and meet deadlines.
    • Self-starter with a proactive approach to work and the ability to work independently.
    • Basic model making skills.

    Qualifications:

    • BS/BA degree in Industrial Design, Toy Design or equivalent degree
    • 3-5 years previous toy design experience (pre-school toy design experience highly preferred).
    • Experience with licensed product is highly preferred.
    • Experience with design of licensed dolls, playsets, and girl oriented toy products highly preferred
    • Knowledge of Solid works or other 3D programs is beneficial.
    • Knowledge of material and manufacturing process, specifically plastics and soft goods highly preferred
    • Understanding of features in the consumer electronics industry and their influence in the toy industry a plus.



