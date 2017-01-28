2017 Industrial Designer Internship

Cessna Aircraft Co

Location: Wichita, KS US

The Industrial Designer is responsible for originating and developing ideas into designs that support the new aircraft development process. Candidate is required to perform duties in support of both the interior and exterior design of the aircraft such as design research, sketching, human factors layout, physical mock-up development, 3D computer modeling, coordination with other technical groups, status reporting to supervisors, and presentation of conceptual designs to audiences inside and outside of Textron Aviation.

Job Responsibilities (may include, but not limited to):

– Generate concepts for innovative products and features based on provided criteria

– Plan and participate in ideation exercises, engineering research, design, development and manufacturing including other methods the team may discover to develop a successful team project

– Collaborate with engineering, advanced interior design, industrial design, technical groups and others to develop, implement, monitor and status the progress of a given project

– Create conceptual designs for the interior and exterior of new aircraft and or block-point redesign projects

– Support the aircraft interior concept by assisting with general floor plan layout of the cockpit, cabin, lavatory and baggage areas. The candidate will develop concepts and work with Interior Advanced Design Engineering to develop detail designs of human factors within aircraft

– Support of the aircraft exterior will consist of developing design concepts that show the overall exterior with cockpit and cabin windows

– Use market research, customer experience, analysis of competitive designs, trends, human factors layout and physical mock-ups to evaluate conceptual designs.

– Develop 2D hand sketches and 3D surface geometry using Alias modeling software and evaluate design ideas based on appearance, functional design, serviceability, manufacturing methods, materials and production costs

Education:

Pursuing a Bachelor’s Degree in:

– Industrial Design

– Transportation Design Position

Requirements:

– Professional and diplomatic demeanor

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Collaborates and easily gets along in team-based environments

– Software skills in Photoshop and 3D design software

– Software skills in Illustrator, Alias, Rino, CATIA, or 3D Studio Max is beneficial

