Associate Footwear Developer

NIKE, Inc.

Location: Portland, OR

As a Footwear Associate Developer, you will be responsible for working with Marketing, Design, Development and Merchandising to coordinate images for the catalog. You’ll provide project and process within Footwear Product Development at an entry level. You’ll be converting a project brief and a 2D design rendering into a 3D sample that meets the needs of the team and the consumer that can be successfully and profitably commercialized and produced. You’ll manage project information and ensure its accuracy. You’ll actively participate in meetings with product creation in all phases of the development process. You’ll execute the decision making process that leads to on-time product confirmation and sample delivery by consistently reviewing and evaluating project status with the product creation team. You’ll plan and execute the development according to critical dates and performance/profitability goals. You’ll communicate project status and reports with category leadership. You’ll manage sampling and prototyping across geographies and distribution of samples within the category. You’ll create plans and organize resources to achieve project goals. In addition, you’ll work with the extended product creation team and other key functional groups and product creation entities as appropriate.

Requirements for this position include:

Bachelors Degree in Marketing, Business, Industrial Design, Engineering, or a related field

2 additional years’ in lieu of a degree

Minimum 1 year experience in a product related position

Connection to consumer, product, product creation preferred

Possesses a fundamental understanding and working knowledge of the tools that support the product creation process in the areas of upper patterns, bottom tooling and manufacturing

Effective verbal and written communication skills.

Must have demonstrated skills in problem solving and results orientation

