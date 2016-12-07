Creative Advanced Designer

Ford Motor Company

Location: Dearborn, MI

Position Overview/Description

We are looking for an advanced Automotive Designer to apply understanding of current and future trends to approach the design of a vehicle. Approaching work with a strategic mindset, using a variety of design tools, including the very latest computer technology, design concepts will be created that challenge traditional notions relating to mobility, packaging and the experience of the user. This person will prepare high quality presentations that include holistic narratives supported by research, renderings and 3D CAID proposals for management reviews, as well as work with other disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models ultimately interfacing with program engineering teams in the development of advanced proposals based on their designs.This position will be located in Dearborn, MI. Responsibilities:

Research to create strategic insights as we transition to be an automotive and a mobility company

Advanced Automotive Designers apply their prowess in understanding current and future trends to holistically approach the design of a vehicle. Using a variety of media, including the very latest computer technology, design concepts will be created that challenge our traditional notions relating to mobility, packaging, and the experience of the user

Prepare high quality sketches, renderings, and 3D CAID proposals for management reviews

Work with other disciplines in the development of scale and full size clay models ultimately interfacing with program engineering teams in the development of advanced proposals based on their designs

** Portfolio submission in addition to a resume is required to be considered for this position. (Exterior Design candidates will have portfolios that exhibit work on production and conceptual complete vehicle exterior designs and details.)**

Job Requirements:

Basic Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in Transportation Design or Industrial Design

3+ months of design experience in the automotive industry to include internships, sponsored studio work or student project work

Preferred Qualifications:

Highly prefer internship experience in advanced design studio

CAID Training/Experience in 2D and 3D. Alias 3D, Alias 2D, Photoshop, VRED

Prefer exceptional design intuition, strong problem solving skills and a superior ability to visually communicate through sketches, and renderings

Ability to think three-dimensional with a strong emphasis on proportions and a refined sense of form

Click here for more information