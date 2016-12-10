TI Automotive

Location: Auburn Hills, MI

We’re looking for A CATIA V5 Designer who will design complex engineering products, processes, or equipment, including specifications and assembly and manufacturing methods/sequence, for company products and/or manufacturing and assembly equipment. The v5 Designer works independently to gather data and input on the development of original designs or adaptations of existing designs after having been given general instructions regarding purpose and parameters. They will simplify and standardize current and new designs to maximize economic benefits.

What you’ll need coming in the door:

A strong technical knowledge of Catia v5, creativity, attention to detail, organization, and communication skills are key factors for success. Experience designing with UG NX is a plus as we work with every automaker in the world on every design platform. Having completed an Associates in math, physics, or related program is your ticket for this opportunity. You’ll need to have demonstrated at least a 3 years in automotive design and be able to pass a design CAD test. So if you want to shine in a competitive, global market, this is where you demonstrate you have what it takes.

[…]

