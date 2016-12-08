Industrial Designer

Job Summary:
Develops and designs product industrial design, including cabin interiors, pilot/passenger interfaces, seating, and details. Includes preliminary design concepts, research and investigation, 3 dimensional models.
Essential Duties:
- Uses computer assisted engineering and design software and equipment to perform engineering and design tasks. 3D modeling, CAD surfacing, and clay/physical modeling are used extensively to produce designs.
- Uses 2D and 3D tools (Photoshop, pen/pencil sketching, clay modeling, etc.) to generate concept designs.
- Confers with research personnel to clarify or resolve problems and develops design.
- Prepares or directs preparation of product or system layout and detailed drawings and schematics.
- Directs and coordinates manufacturing or building of prototype product or system.
- Confers with research and other engineering personnel and prepares design modifications as required.
- Create design details from an elemental level to a complete installation level that maintains cohesive brand identity.
Education and/or Experience
- Bachelor’s degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or one to two years’ related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience. A minimum of two years aerospace experience preferred.
Additional Knowledge, Skills, or Abilities:
- Familiarity with aircraft or automotive design and certification constraints is desired.
- Experience with FAA Part 23 requirements a plus.
Certificate or Licensures:
• CAD experience strongly preferred
