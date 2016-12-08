Industrial Designer

8 December 2016


  • Cirrus Aircraft
  • Location: Duluth, MN 55811


    • Job Summary:   

    Develops and designs product industrial design, including cabin interiors, pilot/passenger interfaces, seating, and details.  Includes preliminary design concepts, research and investigation, 3 dimensional models.

    Essential Duties:

    • Uses computer assisted engineering and design software and equipment to perform engineering and design tasks.  3D modeling, CAD surfacing, and clay/physical modeling are used extensively to produce designs.
    • Uses 2D and 3D tools (Photoshop, pen/pencil sketching, clay modeling, etc.) to generate concept designs.
    • Confers with research personnel to clarify or resolve problems and develops design.
    • Prepares or directs preparation of product or system layout and detailed drawings and schematics.
    • Directs and coordinates manufacturing or building of prototype product or system.
    • Confers with research and other engineering personnel and prepares design modifications as required.
    • Create design details from an elemental level to a complete installation level that maintains cohesive brand identity.

    Education and/or Experience

    • Bachelor’s degree (B. A.) from four-year college or university; or one to two years’ related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.  A minimum of two years aerospace experience preferred.

    Additional Knowledge, Skills, or Abilities:

    • Familiarity with aircraft or automotive design and certification constraints is desired.
    • Experience with FAA Part 23 requirements a plus.

    Certificate or Licensures:

    • CAD experience strongly preferred

     



