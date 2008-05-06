Lancia New Stratos testing

Official videos that document the testing of the Lancia New Stratos: with Tiago Monteiro on the Balocco racetrack and at the Pininfarina’s wind Tunnel.

Final Wind Tunnel Test at Pininfarina.

