Lancia New Stratos testing

“Design that works”: conversations with Giugiaro Italdesign has launched a video series featuring design conversations with Giorgetto Giugiaro. The first episode is about the 1978 Lancia Megagamma concept and the 1970's first one-box designs.

Renault Trezor Concept: Design Gallery A comprehensive gallery of design sketches, renders and photos from the creative development process of the electric GT presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show.