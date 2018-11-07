Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director

Automotive Design 7 Nov 2018
Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director

Mazda Motor Europe has announced that Jo Stenuit will be the brand’s new European Design Director, replacing Kevin Rice who left Mazda in August 2018.


Stenuit, 49, a graduate of the Royal College of Art in London, has been part of the Mazda design team in Europe for over twenty years and has held various positions at Mazda’s European design center in Oberursel, Germany.

Mazda Kiyora Concept Mikael Loyer Jo Stenuit and Peter Birtwhistle

Mikael Loyer, Jo Stenuit and Peter Birtwhistle check the design of the Kiyora Concept

Most recently he was Head of Interior Design and Brand Style, being responsible for uplifting the Mazda brand in Europe.

He has been lead interior designer of the two concept cars Kiyora (2008) and Hakaze (2007) as well as of the previous generation of the Mazda3 (2008).

Masato Ogawa and Jo Stenuit Mazda Haqzake Concept Interior

Masato Ogawa and Jo Stenuit checking the ergonomics of the interior of the Hakaze concept

Mazda Kiyora Concept Interior Design

Above: interior of the Mazda Kiyora Concept

He also spent two years in Mazda’s global headquarters in Hiroshima developing the interior design of the Mazda CX-7 (2004-2006).

In his new role, Jo will report to Ikuo Maeda, Mazda’s Global Design Chief, as well as Hajime Seikaku, who is Vice President of Mazda’s European R&D.

Jo Stenuit Mazda Europe Design Director

About Jo Stenuit

Education

  • MA in Vehicle Design from the Royal College of Art in London, UK
  • MA in Product Design – Artesis University College Antwerp, Belgium

1998-2006

Joined Mazda Motor Europe in Oberursel as Designer of advanced ideas for production and concept interiors

2006-2014

Assistant Chief Designer at Mazda Motor Europe in Oberursel, including:
• Kiyora Concept _Paris 2008 (Project Manager)
• Hakaze Concept _Geneva 2007 (Interior Designer)
• Mazda 3 production interior _2008 (Interior Designer)
• Mazda CX-7 2004 – 2006 in Hiroshima (Lead Interior Designer)
• Mazda 6 MPS concept _2002 (Lead Interior Designer)

2014- November 2018

Senior Design Manager at Mazda Motor Europe in Oberursel, Germany

November 2018
Design Director at Mazda Motor Europe in Oberursel, Germany

Official Statements

“Thanks to our award-winning KODO – Soul of Motion design philosophy, Mazda designers in Europe and elsewhere have been a key driver of the success of our products, creating beautiful cars that resonate with our customers,” said Jeff Guyton, President and CEO of Mazda Motor Europe.

“We are delighted, with his depth of understanding of our brand, that Jo will be leading our design team in Europe. Together with his team, we know he will continue to ensure that our philosophy is being applied not only in our cars, but in everything we do.”

(Source: Mazda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director - Image 3
Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director - Image 4
Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director - Image 2
Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director - Image 5
Jo Stenuit appointed Mazda Europe Design Director - Image 1

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom