Custom-built 2JetZ futuristic hot rod set to become a Hot Wheels official die-cast model

Luis Rodriguez and his 2JetZ custom car was the the winner of the Hot Wheels Legends Tour, a 15-stop tour that scoured the nation in search of a custom car worthy of being made into a 1:64 die-cast toy.

(Photo Credit: Al Norris – SuperStreet)

The tour – at its first edition – was launched in celebration of the brand’s 50th anniversary.

Rodriguez’s 2JetZ, an open-wheeled jet car, was chosen from more than 3,600 custom cars entered in the Legends Tour and selected for its originality and arresting design.

The announcement was made at the 2018 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, where all 15 finalist cars are on display alongside Hot Wheels’ fleet of life-size vehicles.

The 2JetZ design is inspired by a fighter plane in honor of American veterans and its lines are also inspired by the Face Peeler design by concept designer Dwayne Vance.

With more than 600 horsepower and a driver’s seat in the middle of the vehicle, the car is crafted with a focus on high-performance and high-end design.

You can read more about the construction process on the article by SuperStreet. You can also find the project’s page on Instagram.

From the official Press Release:

A team of judges, including Hot Wheels designers and automotive influencers, chose the Legends Tour winner for its authenticity, originality and garage spirit. The final team of judges included Jay Leno host of Jay Leno’s Garage; YouTube influencer Tanner Fox; legendary Hot Wheels car designer Larry Wood; and car enthusiast Magnus Walker, among others.

“All our Legends finalists on display at SEMA are winners — each custom build embodies originality, authenticity and the garage spirit,” said Chris Down, SVP & General Manager, Hot Wheels. “The 2JetZ looks like it performs and everything about it was built from the ground up. Its forward design aesthetic will add variety to the Hot Wheels line and is a car that both adult fans and kids will love.”

“Hot Wheels has crowned me as a winner, and I get the chance to represent some of the most creative and beautiful designs that I’ve seen,” said Luis Rodriguez. “With my car, I wanted to create something from scratch that tested my ability as a builder and I am happy that the 2JetZ has taken me on this journey.”

The Legends Tour winner’s life-size car and die-cast version will be inducted into the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends, a collection of one-of-a-kind cars immortalized as Hot Wheels die-casts that meet the brand’s high standards of style and performance.

To check out the Hot Wheels Garage of Legends visit www.HotWheels.com/GarageofLegends.

(Source: Hot Wheels)