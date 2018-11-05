The concept presented at the SEMA is equipped with a new MOPAR kit deaturing 1,00hp, that is available for cars produced before 1976 at under $30K.

At the SEMA Show Mopar presented the Dodge Super Charger 1968 Concept, a reimagined version of the iconic 1968 Dodge Charger, with the goal of promoting the Mopar brand’s new “Hellephant” 426 Supercharged Mopar Crate HEMI engine and kit.

The 1968 Dodge “Super Charger” Concept is adapted to accommodate the “Hellephant” engine coupled to a stock T-6060 manual six-speed Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat transmission.

Exterior Design

Among the new design features are the supersized hood scoop modeled on that of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The hood features fiberglass construction on the outside with inner-steel construction inside carried over from the original vehicle.

The 1968 Charger’s pop-up headlamp design is tweaked to plant Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat headlamps permanently behind the grille.

The original’s door handles and drip rails are shaved away, creating a clean, streamlined appearance. Front door vent windows are removed and replaced with a one-piece side glass. The 1971 Duster mirrors add a more modern appearance.

The lower exhaust tips are eliminated and replaced with Alfa Romeo Stelvio 5-inch dual-walled exhaust tips re-engineered to run through the taillamp housing.

The 1968 Dodge “Super Charger” Concept assumes a “wide body” stance thanks to front and rear fiberglass wheel flares painted “De Grigio” Grey Metallic body color.

The front wheels push forward two inches to accommodate the flares and shorten the Charger’s overhang, extending the classic’s wheelbase from 117 inches to 119 inches. Front wheels are stock 20 x 11-inch Devil’s rims pulled from the Challenger SRT Hellcat, while the rears are upsized 21 x 12-inch custom-milled aluminum Devil’s wheels.

Custom fiberglass front and rear bumpers are flushed up and shortened cross-car to provide an integrated design. The custom fiberglass front chin splitter takes influence from the Demon, while the custom rear spoiler is inspired by the modern Charger R/T.

The body drops 2.5 inches in the rear and 3.5 inches in the front. The braking system uses six-piston Brembos.

The trunk key cylinder lock is shaved and the Satin Black fuel door embellished with a custom-milled aluminum “Hellephant” medallion, one of many unique design touches incorporated throughout the “Super Charger” Concept.

Vehicle graphics and badging are Satin Black vinyl decals, including the “Hellephant” logo on the front fenders, “Super Charger” badging above the doors and classic tail stripes at the rear.

The brake lights have been uniquely reconfigured with LED lights that glow around the exhaust tips.

Interior Design

Inside, door panels and interior trim are Satin Black with the unique “Hellephant” milled medallion applied on the upper door panels. The Dodge Viper steering wheel also carries the “Hellephant” medallion at its center. The instrument panel insert is “De Grigio” Grey Metallic body color and the dash is customized with a full array of Mopar gauges.

The body-color center console holds a manual shifter from the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, as well as the ignition button and toggle switches for the headlamps, wipers, fog lights and hazard lights.

The stock front seats have been replaced with Dodge Viper seats re-wrapped in Alcantara leather accented with red stitching and are fitted with four-point Sabelt black racing harnesses.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Demon seat delete option opens up the rear and also sheds weight while making space for a custom 2-inch roll cage designed to follow the profile and harmonize with the shape of the day light opening (DLO). A Challenger SRT Demon net allows for storage of racing equipment such as helmets and gloves. A black Challenger SRT Hellcat carpet covers the rear of the interior, while the front features custom floor mats modified from the current Charger SRT and Mopar pedal kits for the Challenger.

(Source: MOPAR)