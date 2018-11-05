Audi reveals RSQ e-tron Concept for Spies in Disguise animated movie

Audi continues to promote its brand through featuring cars in movies: the RSQ e-tron is an all-electric digital concept set to star in the Twentieth Century Fox’s animated film.

In the recent years Audi has heavily used movies to promote its brand, through either production models – the Iron Man franchise is a perfect example – or concept cars, like for the Ender’s Game movie.

The latest project is the RSQ e-tron, a virtual concept car developed by Audi Design in cooperation with Blue Sky Studios and featuring a fully-electric drive train, automated driving with artificial intelligence and transformational technology.

The RSQ e-tron will be driven by super-spy Lance Sterling, voiced by Will Smith.

This appearance has several similarities with the one made in the 2004 movie “I Robot”: then, the almost homonymous RSQ Concept was the futuristic vehicle driven by the protagonist -again played by Will Smith.

The animated family film will be released in cinemas in September 2019.

From the official Press Release:

With a hologram speedometer, electric mobility and fully automated driving technology, the two-seater concept car embodies the visionary design language of the brand.

In the movie, super-agent Lance Sterling needs a performance car that will complement his prowess: Along with equipment features such as a fully automated driving mode and other Audi assistance systems, the concept car has special features for secret agents.

Audi will collaborate with Twentieth Century Fox and Blue Sky Studios to produce an additional custom animated content piece in 2019, featuring Lance Sterling and scientist Walter Beckett, voiced by actor Tom Holland.

(Source: Audi, Twentieth Century Fox)