Volkswagen teases near-production pickup concept

Concept Cars 31 Oct 2018


At the São Paulo International Motor Show next week, Volkswagen will unveil a pickup concept that anticipates a new urban-oriented model for the Brazilian market, with a multivariable loading area.

The concept car, equipped with all-wheel drive transmission, is based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB), and will be positioned below the Amarok.

The cargo area can be significantly extended thanks to the folding rear panel of the double cab.

The pickup is set to be launched soon in the Brazilian market with just minor changes, and could potentially be marketed in other regions,

(Source: Volkswagen)

