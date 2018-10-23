The latest about Syd Mead: 3 interviews and 1 keynote (videos)

The latest about Syd Mead: 3 interviews and 1 keynote (videos)

The latest appearance by legendary Syd Mead: two interviews from the past months, one talk from last year and his lates art book: “The Movie Art of Syd Mead – Visual Futurist”.


Syd Mead, 85 years old, has been a constant point of reference and inspiration from industrial and transportation design for many years. Although his appearances are now a bit sparse, it’s always interesting and fascinating to hear/read interviews with “the” visual futurist.

Below we report some of his latest online appearances:

1 – Designers from Sony Creative Center introduce Mead to aibo dog robot

In this official Sony story, Syd Mead speaks with designers from the team behind aibo – an AI-driven robot dog set to be launched in December that aims at fulfilling the company’s vision to “create robots that coexist with people”.

2 – Gnomon Workshop Interview with Syd Mead on the PROGRESSIONS exhibition

Gnomon Workshop published this interview on August 10, 2018, on the occasion of the Progression art exhibition hosted at SIGGRAPH 2018.

(photo credit: Gnomon Workshop)

3 – Conversation with Craig Hodgetts

A conversation between Syd Mead and architect Craig Hodgetts, held on December 5, 2017 at SCI-Arc, and centered around the launch of Syd Mead’s latest book, “The Movie Art of Syd Mead – Visual Futurist”.

The Movie Art of Syd Mead: Visual Futurist

4 – “The Future is Now” – Keynote at Hackaday Superconference 2017

In this 50 minute keynote Syd Mead gives his concept and view of the future but also offers an overview of many of his past works.

For more news and information on Syd Mead you can visit his official website SydMead.com.

(Source: SydMead)

