Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Production Cars 20 Oct 2018
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda has revealed the Kodiaq GT, the first model designed specifically for the Chinese market, with a new coupé-like design.


Compared to the standard Kodiaq SUV, the GT has a sloping, dynamic roofline and a redesigned rear end.

Skoda Kodiaq GT Design Sketch Render

Skoda Kodiaq GT

Above: the new Kodiaq T – below: the standard Kodiaq SUV

Skoda Kodiaq side view

The front of the 4.63-metre-long Kodiaq GT is characterized by a wide hood and black-framed grille with chrome-plated dual ribs.

Skoda Kodiaq GT

The LED headlights, three-dimensional bumper and front spoiler with wide air inlets reinforce its powerful appearance.

Skoda Kodiaq GT

Above: the rear end of new Kodiaq T – below: the standard Kodiaq model

Skoda Kodiaq

The roofline gently slopes behind the front doors and merges into the flat tailgate. The rear end features sharply drawn LED taillights with crystalline shapes, reflecting the brand’s current design language.

A fine reflective tape runs down the loading sill along the entire width of the vehicle and creates further accents alongside the black diffuser.

Skoda Kodiaq GT Interior Design Sketch Render

The interior features high-quality materials and a fully customizable Virtual Cockpit.

The new Kodiaq GT will be premiered in China at the Guangzhou Motor Show, which takes place from 16 to 25 November 2018.

(Source: Škoda)

Tags

Image Gallery

Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 4
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 9
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 3
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 1
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 10
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 8
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 5
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 2
Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China - Image 6

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Random Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom