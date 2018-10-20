Skoda Kodiaq GT is a flagship SUV coupé for China

Skoda has revealed the Kodiaq GT, the first model designed specifically for the Chinese market, with a new coupé-like design.

Compared to the standard Kodiaq SUV, the GT has a sloping, dynamic roofline and a redesigned rear end.

The front of the 4.63-metre-long Kodiaq GT is characterized by a wide hood and black-framed grille with chrome-plated dual ribs.

The LED headlights, three-dimensional bumper and front spoiler with wide air inlets reinforce its powerful appearance.

The roofline gently slopes behind the front doors and merges into the flat tailgate. The rear end features sharply drawn LED taillights with crystalline shapes, reflecting the brand’s current design language.

A fine reflective tape runs down the loading sill along the entire width of the vehicle and creates further accents alongside the black diffuser.

The interior features high-quality materials and a fully customizable Virtual Cockpit.

The new Kodiaq GT will be premiered in China at the Guangzhou Motor Show, which takes place from 16 to 25 November 2018.

(Source: Škoda)