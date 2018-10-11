Seat Tarraco: design images and video

SEAT has released a set of images and details about the design of the new 7-seat Tarraco flagship SUV.

The lines of an SUV are one of their characteristic features: “They’re more aggressive, powerful and imposing,” says Brand Exterior Designer Xavier Villanueva.

The front end is one of the most important parts of the SEAT Tarraco: “The grille is positioned more vertically compared to other kinds of vehicles. This gives our first large SUV a longer bonnet, and raised robust lines,” he adds.

SEAT Design Director Alejandro Mesonero-Romanos’ expert team explored how to get a mixture of paints and ground mica and studied what selection of fabrics would make the interior of a car look sophisticated.

The interior of an SUV is comparatively larger than other models, providing a new challenge for its designers. These new volumes presented a challenge to the design team: “Customers look for the right balance between comfort, ergonomics and performance… this is another aspect to consider when designing an SUV,” adds Daniel Hervás, Interior Design Project Leader at SEAT. In the specific case of the SEAT Tarraco, adding a floating screen was a challenge for the team.

The Tarraco has been given further personality through its colour palette: “The size, silhouette and target fully determine the colour range of each model. Each segment features its own colours,” comments Jordi Font, Head of SEAT’s Colour & Trim department. The palette of an SUV has to express ‘safety and protection’.

“It requires subdued or metallic shades and, depending on its size, you can play with features such as a two-tone roof or certain trim elements,” adds Font. The colour palette of the SEAT Tarraco includes eight shades “that give it the elegant genes that define its personality”, he concludes.

When selecting the trim for SEAT’s largest SUV, designers worked with premium materials: “We chose melange fabrics and, for the first time, matte chrome trim features that give the car an added touch of sophistication,” explains Amanda López, from the Colour & Trim department. In order to verify the multiple combinations of interior design, the team used virtual reality technology.

The work of the entire department concludes with the freeze design, a resin replica of what will be the final vehicle, which is used to approve the lines of the new model. This is the last step in the design process, and from this point on the project is handed over to the engineers.

(Source: SEAT)