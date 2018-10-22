Porsche confirms production of Mission E Cross Turismo Concept

Porsche has given the green light for series production of the concept study Mission E Cross Turismo, the four-door electric car presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show.

The four-door Cross Turismo has an 800-volt architecture and is prepared for connection to a fast charging network. It has a system output of 600 hp and a range of 500 km (NEDC).

The vehicle is a derivative of the Taycan. The first purely electric Porsche will be launched on the market in 2019.

Porsche plans to invest more than six billion euros in electromobility by 2022. The sports car manufacturer will create 300 additional jobs at its headquarters in Zuffenhausen for production of the vehicle.

(Source: Porsche)