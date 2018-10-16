New BMW 3 Series Sedan: the Design

New BMW 3 Series Sedan: the Design

A review of the design of the new BMW 3 Series Sedan, introduced at the 2018 Paris Motor Show.


Compared to the previous generation, the new 3 Series has increased in length (+85 mm) and width (+16 mm), while the height has remained virtually unchanged (+1mm).

2011 vs 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan design Comparison

This results in sportier proportions and a more elongated silhouette thanks to the longer wheelbase (+41 mm).

2011 vs 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan design Comparison

Beyond the overall proportions, the main design difference consists in a more sculpted surface treatment, with a stronger interplay of convex-concave shapes and more sharp edges, particularly evident in the front and rear bumper area, which showcase the new T-shaped air openings.

2011 vs 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan design Comparison Side View

In side view, the main character line has been raised towards the DLO, above the door handles. The glazed area features a new interpretation of the Hofmeister kink, which is now integrated into the C- pillar, giving the rear doors a “freestanding” glass edge.

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Sketch

In the front end the trademark kidney grille features a more three-dimensional shape and is framed by a single contour element. The headlights are wider – they extend up to the central grille – and have a more elaborated contour.

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Sketch

Conversely, in the rear section the tail lights have been simplified in shape: they visually do not extend on the flanks,  and have lost the typical L shape, with the new design further accentuating the increased width.

 

2011 vs 2018 BMW 3 Series Sedan Interior Design Comparison

The interior design maintains the driver-oriented layout typical of the brand and introduces some new elements: the display is now integrated in the dashboard and the lines are more angular, with many circular elements (from the instrument gauges to various controls) have been replaced by polygon-like shapes.

Below we report a set of images from the design development process.

Design Gallery

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Sketches

 

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Sketching

BMW 3 Series Design Evolution Sketches

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Headlight Design Render

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Tail Light Design Render

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Interior Design Sketch Render

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Interior Design Sketch Render

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Interior Design Sketch Render

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Clay Modeling

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Clay Modeling

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Clay Modeling

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Clay Modeling

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Clay Modeling

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Design Evaluation

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Fullsize Tape Drawing

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Design Process Fullsize Tape Drawing

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Exterior Design

New BMW 3 Series Sedan Exterior Design

(Source: BMW)

