Kia Proceed: design story

News, Production Cars 23 Oct 2018
Some details and an official video interview documenting the design of the ProCeed, developed at Kia’s European Design Centre in Frankfurt.


From the official Press Release:

“The new ProCeed is a bold and vibrant reinterpretation of our hatchback ambassador. It not only embodies Kia’s youthful dynamism and emotional engagement, but also combines rakish muscularity with the versatility of a new five-door body to create a unique proposition in Europe’s incredibly competitive mid-size family car segment,” says Gregory Guillaume, Kia Motors Europe’s Chief Designer at its European Design Centre.

Kia Proceed Concept: new images

Kia has revealed new images and design details on the Proceed Concept, the design study set to debut at the upcoming Frankfurt Show.

Kia concept previews new design direction

Kia has revealed a teaser image of a new concept set to debut at the 2017 Frankfurt International Motor Show on 12 September. The study previews the design direction for the next-generation cee'd.

Since it made its global debut a decade ago, the pro_cee’d, as it was then, has always been the emotional halo model in the cee’d family. “At the time, we successfully pushed as hard as possible for a flagship model that would encapsulate the passion, the love and the sheer enthusiasm we all possess for cars at Kia. After all, we’re car fans first, designers second,” explains Guillaume.

Kia ProCeed exterior design

“While its 2012 successor progressed this dynamic pedigree even further, we knew that discerning European drivers were opening up to the idea of something outside of the traditional three-door hot hatch,” adds Guillaume.

Kia ProCeed

With his Frankfurt-based European design team, under the watch of Peter Schreyer, President of Design and Chief Design Officer, Guillaume and his team explored how best to reinvent pro_cee’d to ensure that all its vitality and vibrancy wasn’t simply lost.

Kia ProCeed

The Proceed Concept revealed at the Frankfurt International Motor Show in September 2017 was a clue to the new design direction Guillaume and his team were following.

Kia ProCeed

The concept took the familiar five-door format and reworked it, marrying an imposing new visual presence with a generous helping of real-world flexibility.

The new ProCeed – designed, developed and engineered exclusively for Europe – follows the design blueprint introduced by the Proceed Concept. Key to this visual athleticism are its muscular proportions and commanding stance.

Kia ProCeed RenderWhile the ProCeed shares its frontal architecture and design with its much-lauded five-door sibling, everything rearwards of the A-pillar is unique to the ProCeed.

Inspired by the Frankfurt 2017 show car, the ProCeed’s low-slung roofline flows tightly over the cabin’s narrow glasshouse before dropping dramatically to meet the tailgate, complete with integrated roof spoiler. The glasshouse itself, featuring blacked-out B- and C-pillars, is highlighted by a bold chrome-effect border, and is complemented by the acutely angled Sharkblades housed at the base of the C-pillars.

Kia ProCeed Clay Modeling in the Design Studio

Its muscular shoulders are further enhanced by the extended rear overhang, complete with its full-width LED light-bar, yet another design element drawn from last year’s concept car.

Kia ProCeed Render

Despite these lithe proportions that leave it lower and longer than both its Ceed hatchback and wagon stablemates, the new ProCeed combines family-friendly packaging wrapped in head-turning sheetmetal, creating a car that’s as engaging to look at as it is to live with. In keeping with its flagship status, the new ProCeed will only be available as a high-performance GT model or in GT-Line specification.

The ProCeed may usher in a new design direction for Kia’s performance-oriented hatchbacks, but its many familiar design motifs – crisply contoured flanks, distinctive ‘tiger nose’ grille, castellated windscreen and full-length glazed roof – instantly identify it as a contemporary box-fresh Kia. Similarly, it shares its intelligently configured and generously appointed cabin with the five-door hatch.

Kia ProCeed Interior

“The new ProCeed is a car I hold very close to my heart, because the first-generation pro_cee’d was the first Kia I designed from the ground up,” continues Guillaume. “As a design team unified by our passion for cars, we traced that emotional lineage back to the original pro_cee’d and channelled the same unbridled enthusiasm into creating the new ProCeed.”

Production of the ProCeed shooting brake begins in November, and sales commence exclusively across Europe in the first quarter of 2019.

(Source: Kia)

