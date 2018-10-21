Italdesign Pop.Up Next bears Audi’s logo

Italdesign’s Pop.Up Next is the evolution of the Pop.Up project developed with Airbus and presented in 2017. It was recently on display at the Gitex Tech Week in Dubai.

As with the original 2017 Pop.Up project, the Pop.Up Next represents a vision of the potential offered by future technologies, the new concept of transportation and the new solutions for resolving the problems linked to city planning and traffic in large urban centers.

In the 2018 evolution, the different elements – the modular pod, the VTOL air vehicle and the ground vehicle chassis – have been updated: they now have the Audi logo, and have been restyled accordingly, adopting the brand’s design language.

Pop.Up combines the flexibility of a small two seater ground vehicle with the freedom and speed of a vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) air vehicle, bridging the automotive and aerospace domains.

(Source: Italdesign)