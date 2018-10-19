Ford extends GT production

Ford has announced that production of the Ford GT supercar will be extended by approximately two years, to meet overwhelming customer demand.

Ford will re-open the application window to customers in selected markets for one month, beginning Nov. 8, delivering approximately 1,350 Ford GTs for customers worldwide.

Prospective owners will be able to submit their applications at FordGT.com, and successful applicants will work with the Ford GT Concierge Service for a personalized purchase experience.

Production of the Ford GT began in December 2016, following the announcement of a limited run of 1,000 vehicles across four years.

Ford also recently announced a new Ford GT Heritage Edition model that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the 1968 and 1969 Le Mans-winning Ford GT40 with a limited-edition Gulf Oil tribute racing livery, including a Heritage Blue and Heritage Orange paint scheme.

(Source: Ford)