BMW X7: the design

Production Cars 22 Oct 2018
BMW X7: the design


Based on the Concept X7 presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Show, the X7 maintains the overall design, with imposing dimensions – at 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,805 mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 3,105 mm.

BMW X7 Design Sketch Render

BMW X7 Exterior

The front end is imposing, with a vertical layout and a very a large grille and contributes to the car’s presence.

BMW X7 Design Sketch Render

BMW X7 Exterior

Viewed from the side,m the X7  its large windows, high ground clearance and long roofline. Horizontal lines, slim LED lights and the two-section split tailgate emphasize the contemporary styling of the rear end.

BMW X7 Exterior

The X7 comes as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels, while 21- and 22-inch variants can be selected from the options list.

BMW Concept X7: Design Gallery

The official images and sketches from the design process of the Concept X7, presented by BMW at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

BMW X7 Interior

The interior features three rows of seats and is focused on comfort and versatility. The two passengers in the third row settle into full-size seats complete with armrests, cupholders and USB ports.

BMW X7 Interior

The middle row can be composed of two individual comfort seats as an option. All seats are adjusted electrically. The trunk capacity can be increased from 326 to a maximum of 2,120 liters, as required.

BMW X7 Interior

Among the interior features are a three-section panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting including the Welcome Light Carpet, Dynamic Interior Light, and the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge.

BMW X7 Interior Design Sketch Render

The line-up of engines available at launch comprises a 340 kW/462 hp petrol V8 in the BMW X7 xDrive50i (not available in Europe), a six-cylinder in-line petrol unit with an output of 250 kW/340 hp for the BMW X7 xDrive40i and a pair of six-cylinder in-line diesels with outputs of 195 kW/265 hp in the BMW X7 xDrive30d and 294 kW/400 hp in the BMW X7 M50d. All the engines are coupled to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The X7 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US, and its market launch will begin in March 2019.

BMW X7 Design Sketch RenderBMW X7 Design Sketch

BMW X7 Design Sketch

BMW X7 Design Sketch

BMW X7 Interior Design Sketch Render

BMW X7 Interior Design Sketch Render

BMW X7 Interior Design Sketch Render

(Source: BMW)

Tags

Image Gallery

BMW X7: the design - Image 22
BMW X7: the design - Image 20
BMW X7: the design - Image 25
BMW X7: the design - Image 10
BMW X7: the design - Image 19
BMW X7: the design - Image 31
BMW X7: the design - Image 24
BMW X7: the design - Image 5
BMW X7: the design - Image 8

Related Stories

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent News

Latest Design Jobs

in partnership with
MetaJobz - Creative Jobs Meta Search Engine

More Design Jobs...


© 2004-2018 LINE22 SRL Società a Unico Socio - VAT IT 07892041000

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom