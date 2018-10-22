BMW X7: the design

Based on the Concept X7 presented at the 2017 Frankfurt Show, the X7 maintains the overall design, with imposing dimensions – at 5,151 mm in length, 2,000 mm in width and 1,805 mm tall, and with a wheelbase of 3,105 mm.

The front end is imposing, with a vertical layout and a very a large grille and contributes to the car’s presence.

Viewed from the side,m the X7 its large windows, high ground clearance and long roofline. Horizontal lines, slim LED lights and the two-section split tailgate emphasize the contemporary styling of the rear end.

The X7 comes as standard with 20-inch light-alloy wheels, while 21- and 22-inch variants can be selected from the options list.

The interior features three rows of seats and is focused on comfort and versatility. The two passengers in the third row settle into full-size seats complete with armrests, cupholders and USB ports.

The middle row can be composed of two individual comfort seats as an option. All seats are adjusted electrically. The trunk capacity can be increased from 326 to a maximum of 2,120 liters, as required.

Among the interior features are a three-section panoramic glass roof, and ambient lighting including the Welcome Light Carpet, Dynamic Interior Light, and the Panorama glass roof Sky Lounge.

The line-up of engines available at launch comprises a 340 kW/462 hp petrol V8 in the BMW X7 xDrive50i (not available in Europe), a six-cylinder in-line petrol unit with an output of 250 kW/340 hp for the BMW X7 xDrive40i and a pair of six-cylinder in-line diesels with outputs of 195 kW/265 hp in the BMW X7 xDrive30d and 294 kW/400 hp in the BMW X7 M50d. All the engines are coupled to an eight-speed Steptronic transmission.

The X7 will be built at BMW Plant Spartanburg in the US, and its market launch will begin in March 2019.

(Source: BMW)