Design Schools 25 Sep 2018
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners

We are happy to announce the winners of this year’s scholarships for the SPD Master in Car Design, with one 100% and two 50% Scholarships awarded.


Given the quality of the entries received for this year’s scholarships contest, held by Car Body Design in collaboration with Milan SPD (Scuola Politecnica di Design), the SPD team has decided to award an additional 50% scholarship.

The Winners

1st winner (Full 100% Scholarship):

  • Lee Ingeun (South Korea)

2nd and 3rd winners (50% Scholarships):

  • Miha Bevc (Slovenia)
  • Fabian Uruena (Colombia)

The scholarships are valid for the 1-year Master in Car Design organized by SPD.

Car Body Design and SPD wish to congratulate the winners and thank all participants who submitted their application.

Above and below: Design sketches by Lee Ingeun, winner of the full scholarship

Above: Design sketch by Miha Bevc

Above and below: design sketches by Fabian Uruena

For more information visit the Master’s official website or check our previous article.

(Image Courtesy: SPD for Car Body Design)

Image Gallery

SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 1
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 4
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 5
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 6
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 3
SPD Master in Car Design: Scholarships Winners - Image 2

