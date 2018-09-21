Škoda previews Kodiaq vRS with design sketches

At the upcoming Paris Show Škoda will present the top-of-the-range Kodiaq vRS, which features specific design accents and new bumpers.

It’s the first time the vRS initials, which are exclusively reserved for Škoda’s sportiest models, have been seen on an SUV. With this model, the company is transferring the design language of its sporty models into the SUV segment for the first time.

Among the new features are several accents in gloss black that accentuate the dynamic appearance of the new model. This include the wide, 3D-effect radiator grille, the roof rails, window frames and wing mirrors.

The front and rear bumpers were specifically develped for this model. At the front, the car’s appearance is enhanced by the crystalline-look, full-LED headlights – which come as standard.

The rear end is characterized by a reflector that extends across the entire width of the vehicle and is integrated into the rear bumper – a distinguishing feature of the Škoda vRS models.

Powered by a 240PS diesel unit, the Kodiaq vRS includes anthracite-coloured 20-inch Xtreme alloy wheels, coupled with 17-inch brake discs gripped by bright red brake callipers.

(Source: Škoda)