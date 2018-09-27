Renault EZ-PRO Concept envisions robo-pods system for last mile delivery

Concept Cars 27 Sep 2018
The Renault EZ-PRO Concept is an autonomous delivery system consiting of an autonomous leader vehicle and a number of modular driverless robo­pods.


At the Hannover Motor Show, Renault has unveiled the EZ-PRO, an autonomous, electric, connected and shared robo­pod concept, that envisions a futuristic system for last ­mile delivery solutions.

The concept consists of an autonomous leader pod and driverless robo­pods. Renault believes that the management of the last mile will not be completely automated as people will remain at the heart of transport activities for the foreseeable future.

The leader pod hosts a human concierge who supervises the delivery of goods and services and its fleet.

Released from the constraints of driving, the concierge can focus on value­-added tasks, such as supervising the itinerary planning and driverless robo­pods, or ensuring efficient and customized service, such as in-­person, premium delivery of groceries or fragile objects.

Among the distinctive features of the vehicle are the front access, the joystick controller and a four-wheel steering system.

The fleet of driverless robo­pods car either follow each other by platooning or move independently.

The EZ-­PRO can be customized to meet a variety of specific business needs.

The vehicle was conceived as a shared solution: a convoy of pods leaving from the same hub and managed by the same logistics operator can carry different types of goods and merchandise, each pod having its own paymaster, theme, clientele and delivery place.

They are however operated by the same electric and autonomous platform. In the same manner, a pod can make a series of deliveries for one online store and another series for a different store. These shared scenarios contribute to maximize productivity and save costs.

Speaking about the concept, Laurens van den Acker, Senior Vice President, Groupe Renault Corporate Design commented: “With EZ­PRO, we continue our exploratory work around urban shared mobility of the future.”

“Focused on delivery solutions, this autonomous, connected and electric concept represents the ideal tool, being both a creator of opportunity for professionals and a facilitator of services for all its users, direct or indirect. It is based on Renault’s expertise in commercial vehicles and on the brand’s DNA, which places people at the heart of its solutions.”

(Source: Renault)

