Limited edition Porsche 935 is a modern take on the 935/78 “Moby Dick”

Porsche has revealed a racetrack-only sportscar inspired by the 1978 Le Mans racer, set to be built in 77 units with a starting price of 700K Euros.

The new 935 race car was unveiled by Porsche during the “Rennsport Reunion VI” at WeatherTech Raceway – Laguna Seca in California.

The new model pays tribute to iconic 935/78 Le Mans racing car, dubbed “Moby Dick” for its elongated tail, massive fairings, and white base color (you can find more on its history on Wikipedia).

This racetrack-only car is based on the street-legal 911 GT2 RS, and is geared towards clubsport events and private training on racetracks.

Since the car isn’t homologated for any series or road use, engineers and designers had maximum freedom in the development.

Like its historic predecessor, most of the body is made out carbon-fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) parts.

With its streamlined extended rear, the new Porsche 935 measures 191.5 inches (4.87 meters) in length and has a width of of 80.1 inches (2.03 meters).

The distinctive wheel arch air vents on the front fenders, which also are a feature of the Porsche 911 GT3 R customer racing vehicle, increase downforce at the front axle.

Many exterior details are inspired from the company’s motor racing history: the aerodynamically enhanced rims echo those of the 935/78, with the LED rear lights on the rear wing endplates adopted from the 919 Hybrid LMP1 race car; the side mirrors come from the current Le Mans-winning 911 RSR, while the exposed titanium tailpipes were modeled after those from the 1968 Porsche 908.

Measuring 75.2 inches (1909 millimeters) in width by 15.8 inches (400 millimeters) in depth, the rear wing promotes aerodynamic balance.

These historical references are also visible in the cockpit. The knob on the gearshift lever has a laminated wood design and is reminiscent of historic Porsche race cars such as the 917 and the 909 Bergspyder as well as the street-legal Carrera GT super sports car.

The carbon fiber steering wheel and the color display behind it have been taken from the 2019 911 GT3 R. A massive safety cage combined with a racing bucket seat and a six-point safety harness help ensure maximum safety. A second seat for a passenger is available as an optional extra. Air conditioning keeps the interior cool.

The new 935 is powered by a 3.8-liter flat-six-twin-turbo engine, which delivers 700 hp and is largely identical to the high-performance standard unit mounted in the road-legal 911 GT2 RS.

Power is transferred to the 310 millimeter wide rear wheels via a seven-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission with rigid mounts.

Just as in production models such as the 911 GT2 RS and GT3 RS, the driver changes gears via shift paddles located on the steering wheel.

Like the road-legal 911 GT2 RS, the 3,042 pound (1,380 kilogram) 935 is equipped with PSM (Porsche Stability Management) including traction control as well as an anti-lock braking system (ABS). Thanks to a so-called map switch, these assistance systems can be adjusted separately or switched off completely, depending upon the track situation.

The new Porsche 935 can be ordered now from 701,948 Euro plus taxes. For the U.S., pricing will be announced at a later date. Customers will receive their vehicles from June 2019 at exclusive delivery events.

(Source: Porsche)

