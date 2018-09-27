Pierre Leclercq is new Citroën Head of Design

Effective from Thursday 1 November 2018, Pierre Leclercq is appointed Head of Design for the Citroën brand, replacing Alexandre Malval.

In his new position, Pierre Leclercq will report to Jean-Pierre Ploué, Groupe PSA Head of Design.

He replaces Alexandre Malval, who has been with Groupe PSA since 2001, and worked as Citroën Head of Design since June 2012.

Alexandre Malval will lead the Nice-based Mercedes-Benz design studio.

About Pierre Leclercq

A native of Belgium, Pierre Leclercq, 46, studied at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California (USA) and earned a degree in Transportation Design in 1998.

After a period at Ford’s Ghia studio in Italy, in 2000 he joined the BMW Group working in California and Munich.

Here he worked on exterior design projects for the BMW, Rolls Royce and Mini brands. In 2011, he took the lead in the design of BMW M cars – the high performance badge of BMW.

In 2013, he was named Design Director of the Chinese manufacturer Great Wall Motors, and in 2017, he was appointed Design Director of Kia Motors in South Korea.

Official Statements

Jean-Pierre Ploué, Groupe PSA Head of Design, commented: “I am very proud that Pierre Leclercq is joining us, with a strong reputation in the global automotive industry. I am convinced that he will bring all his talent for the Citroën brand and more broadly his international experience in the design direction of the PSA Group.”

“I would like to thank Alexandre Malval for his contribution to the renewal of Citroën Styling and for the high quality of our discussions. I wish him well for the rest of his career. With the appointment of Pierre Leclercq as Citroën Head of Design, I am fully confident in our ability to start a new cycle of creativity to offer models with even stronger design while continuing to embody the focus on comfort that is so central to the brand”, said Linda Jackson, Citroën CEO.

(Source: Citroën)