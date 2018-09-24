Peugeot e-Legend Concept reinterprets the brand’s heritage design

The latest design study by Peugeot marks a bold change in the design direction, blending advanced technology with a design inspired by the brand’s historic models.

The autonomous, all-electric concept car, successfully blends several Peugeot’s trademark design elements, and in doing so manages to achieve a fresh, modern look that is at the same time instantly recognizable.

There are two main references: for the main layout, with the strong three-box layout and the harmonious coupé proportions, as well as for the front twin headlights, designers took inspiration from the 504 Coupé, a model originally designed by Pininfarina and produced from 1969 until 1983.

The other strong stylistic reference that we have found – and that is not mentioned in Peugeot’s official releases – is the Peugeot 505, produced from 1979 until 1992. In this case the main similarity is the “angry” face framed by the angled outer sections of the hood.

In the e-Legend, this design element is perfectly matched to the twin headlights, and results in a sleek, unmistakable visual identity.

All these influences were successfully blended into a modern design that uses sharp yet clean surfaces.

The wheels are made of 19-inch diameter rims and mass production-sized Michelin tires.

Interior Design

Like the exterior, the interior uses bold, sharp lines and shows a strong influence from the interior design of the 1970s both in terms of shapes and colors.

For the seats trim, silk velvet is mixed with a modern technical mesh. This weft is woven digitally and especially for Peugeot e-Legend Concept from a shiny thread reminiscent of the hue of velvet.

The upper parts and doorways are made from Paldao wood by our partner HERVET MANUFACTURIER®. Made from renewable forests, this exotic wood is very reminiscent of the furniture of the 60s in rosewood or ebony.

The dark veins of this variety bring out the turquoise blue on the seats and the floor. This modern interpretation of the wood is reminiscent of the GT finished dashboards in Peugeot 3008, 5008 and 508.

Spread throughout the interior, the digital material (or digital interpretation of real materials) is divided into two major themes: bronze-like line networks or networks of lines imitating cabinetmaking wood.

It’s broadcast on 16 screens of different sizes, for example: 49 inches curved under the front helm to the occupants, 29 inches in the doors or 12 inches in each sun visor.

Digital materials have been the subject of in-depth reflection to fit perfectly and blend into the passenger compartment. The centre console provides access to the main driving controls through a rotary control and a 6-inch touch screen. To the left of the steering wheel, a digital toggle bar is composed of contextual and configurable commands depending on the driving mode.

The design of the H seats and the vertical padding are inspired by the Peugeot 504 Coupé: more volume with the most compact dimensions possible, comfort fit combining ease and stimulating support thanks to the use of shape memory foams (like a tailored suit). The headrests are crossing, adjustable or fully retractable and integrated into the seat.

The Peugeot Responsive i-Cockpit® capitalizes on the Peugeot i-Cockpit® that characterizes the models of the brand. It includes a headset with three dials and an ultra compact steering wheel.

Technical Features

From a technical perspective, the concept is powered by an all-electric powertrain, fed by 100 kWh batteries and delivering 800 Nm torque and 340 Kw power, distributed to the four-wheel drive.

The main performance figures are a 0-100 km/h sprint in less than 4 seconds and a top speed of 220 km/h, while the range is 600 km (WLTP protocol), of which 500 km are accessible in 25 minutes thanks to a fast recharge.

The e-Legend features two autonomous and two manual modes.

During autonomous operation the interior configuration changes, with the steering wheel retracting under the sound bar in order to make the 49-inch central screen fully visible.

The front seats recline for extra comfort and the side armrests deploy automatically, freeing up a large storage area and an induction charging area for smartphones and other devices.

Autonomous modes:

SOFT – focuses on the comfort of the vehicle’s occupants, with projection on digital material screens and information displays reduced to a minimum

SHARP – features maximum connectivity for digital activities, such as engaging on social networks, arranging electronic calendars etc.

Manual modes:

LEGEND – cruising mode with dashboard reflective of the iconic 504 Coupé’s three dials and a digitally-created wood effect display on various screens

BOOST – more dynamic and stimulating driving thanks to a powerful electric engine and 180-degree immersion for the driver, with projection of the road on a single, large screen

The immersive nature of the vehicle is also enhanced by a partnership with AI technology company, Soundhound Inc., which offers a voice-activated personal assistant – voiced by Peugeot Style Director, Gilles Vidal.

The audio system, developed by FOCAL, offers an acoustic architecture that ensures optimal sound diffusion, allowing the driver to input navigation voice commands while the other occupants listen to music, or placing each individual occupant in their own ‘sound bubble’, so that they can each listen to different things without affecting the others.

(Source: Peugeot)