Interview with vehicle designer John Frye

A great video interview made by DrivenToDraw with John Frye, renown concept designer, design instructor and currently working at Honda R&D.

In this interview, which runs for 1h35min, John Frye, who also happens to be one of our own personal favorite concept designers, touches on many different topics, from details about his technique and workflow, to advice for design students.

The interview was done by our friend Arvind Ramkrishna, automotive designer who runs DrivenToDraw.

You can see more of John’s amazing work on his ArtStation page and on his personal website fryewerk.com.

Here are the topics covered in the interview:

Developing a passion to draw at a young age

Some of his influences growing up

Early interest in how things work – Being Curious and Creating

Reading History Books

Leveraging Star Wars Books

Experience at Art Center – Struggles and Aptitude

Design Jobs Post Graduation

Design is not about Art

Working at Honda

Using 3D modeling to enhance your design skills

Experiences in the Industry and collaborating with cross-functional teams

What students should keep in mind when designing a vehicle

Fun design projects from Sprumeister to the Batmobile!

Book recommendations – DK books – Using books to understand details.

Sketch Swap! Process with working with other designers

Batmobiles/Anachronoid/Bat Buggy/Superfuel Detonation at .25 mile

Tools to use when drawing digitally and traditionally – Wacom Cintiq 21UX, 17 flatbed scanner/Photoshop CS6

Importance of drawing by hand and learning fundamentals

Future of Design Education and Online Learning

When is it too late to pursue a design degree

Future of Transportation Design

(Source: DrivenToDraw)