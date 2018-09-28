Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 mark bold change in design direction

The new Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 are limited edition models inspired by the barchettas of the 1950s that showcase a very clean design language.

Recently unveiled during Ferrari’s Capital Market’s Day at the factory in Maranello, these limited-edition special-series cars are the first in a new segment called ‘Icona’.

They take inspiration from the evocative racing barchettas of the past, from the 1948 166 MM – which originally inspired the name ‘barchetta’ – to the 750 Monza and 860 Monza.

The Monza SP1 features a single-seat layout that offers a unique experience behind the wheel.

The Monza SP2 has a more conventional two-seat layout, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and a second roll-bar.

The design departs from the current aesthetic language of the brand: it’s less aggressive and much cleaner, with classic-inspired sensuous shapes and minimum number of cutlines and character lines.

The architecture of the two cars is based on a monolithic structure, with an aerodynamic wing profile. The complete absence of a roof and windscreen gave the designers the freedom to create unique proportions that would not have been possible on a traditional spider.

“The Ferrari Design Centre has sought to create a very pure design, as though born of a single pencil stroke, to convey an ideal of timeless elegance, minimalist form and refined detail. Visually complex solutions, such as those seen on recent racing cars, have been avoided, giving way to a more understated formal design language.”

The interior is trimmed in carbon fiber with a natural finish to enhance the sporty impact of the design.

To manage the aerodynamic flows inside the cockpit in the absence of a windscreen, and deviate a part of the air flow to maintain driving comfort, Ferrari used an innovative patented “Virtual Wind Shield”, incorporated into the fairing ahead of the instrument panel and the steering wheel. The “Virtual Wind Shield”.

Equipped with the most powerful engine Maranello has ever built, a 810 cv V12, they can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds and 0-200 km/h in 7.9 seconds.

Thanks to the extensive use of carbon-fiber, which includes all body panels, the cars have the best weight-to-power ratio of any barchetta, with driving sensation described by Ferrari as very similar to those experienced by Formula 1 drivers, “which derives from the concept of a cockpit carved from the car’s very volume that wraps around the driver.”

A set of apparel and accessories were specifically developed in partnership with luxury brands Loro Piana and Berluti.

Technical Specification

ENGINE

Type V12 – 65°

Overall displacement 6496 cm3

Max. power output 596 kW (810 cv) at 8500 rpm

Max. torque 719 Nm at 7000 rpm

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Length 4657 mm

Width 1996 mm

Height 1155 mm

Dry weight 1500 kg (SP1), 1520 kg (SP2)

PERFORMANCE

0-100 km/h 2.9 sec

0-200 km/h 7.9 sec

Max. speed >300 km/h

FUEL CONSUMPTION/ CO 2 EMISSIONS

Under homologation

(Source: Ferrari)