Aston Martin teases 2021 Hypercar with design sketch

Special Cars 24 Sep 2018

Set to be built in 500 units, the “Project 003” hypercar will feature a mid-positioned engine and technology from the Valkyrie.


Project ‘003’ is the third hypercar to be developed by Aston Martin following the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the racetrack-only Valkyrie AMR Pro (formerly ‘001’ and ‘002’).

Aston Martin Project 003 Hypercar Design Sketch

Project ‘003’ will be built around a lightweight structure and powered by a turbocharged gasoline-electric hybrid engine.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

At the Geneva Show Aston Martin has brought thethe newly-named Valkyrie, the hypercar developed in collaboration with Red Bull Advanced Technologies and presented back in July as the AM-RB 001.

The vehicle will have active aerodynamics for outstanding levels of downforce in a road-legal car, active suspension systems, control and driver connection like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro.

Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro

Above: the Valkyrie AMR Pro

The car will be fully homologated and available in all markets in both left and right-hand drive, production will be limited to 500 coupe examples globally, with the first cars arriving to market in late 2021.

(Source: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin teases 2021 Hypercar with design sketch - Image 2
Aston Martin teases 2021 Hypercar with design sketch - Image 1

