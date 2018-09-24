Aston Martin teases 2021 Hypercar with design sketch

Set to be built in 500 units, the “Project 003” hypercar will feature a mid-positioned engine and technology from the Valkyrie.

Project ‘003’ is the third hypercar to be developed by Aston Martin following the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the racetrack-only Valkyrie AMR Pro (formerly ‘001’ and ‘002’).

Project ‘003’ will be built around a lightweight structure and powered by a turbocharged gasoline-electric hybrid engine.

The vehicle will have active aerodynamics for outstanding levels of downforce in a road-legal car, active suspension systems, control and driver connection like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and Valkyrie AMR Pro.

The car will be fully homologated and available in all markets in both left and right-hand drive, production will be limited to 500 coupe examples globally, with the first cars arriving to market in late 2021.

(Source: Aston Martin)