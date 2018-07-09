Watch Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak’s record run

Concept Cars 9 Jul 2018
Watch Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak’s record run

Volkswagen has released an exclusive video of the record run of the I.D. R Pikes Peak Concept at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb.


On 24 June the 500 kW (680 PS), fully-electric I.D. R Pikes Peak, driven by French Romain Dumas, achieved a time of 7:57.148 minutes, which not only broke the previous record for electric cars, but also improved the all-time record set in 2013 by Sébastien Loeb (F) – by 16 seconds.

The I.D. R Pikes Peak is based on a carbon fiber monocoque coupled with a steel roll cage, and was developed specifically for this 19.99 km race, which includes 1,440 meters of elevation.

The record is a demonstration – and a publicity stunt – of Volkswagen’s plans for electric mobility, recently embodied by the I.D. family of concept cars.

Volkswagen I.D. R Pikes Peak Concept Design Sketches

(Source: Volkswagen)

