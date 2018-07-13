W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches

W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches

An exclusive set of design sketches by W Motors lead automotive designer Exequiel Di Salvo, portraying the Fenyr Supersport hypercar.


First introduced as a concept in 2015 and later followed by the final version presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Fenyr Supersport is the successor of W Motors’ Lykan hypercar and has made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

The official sketches reported here were created and shared by Lead Automotive Designer Exequiel Di Salvo, who leads the W Motors Design Studio, based in  founded in 2017 and based in Dubai’s Business Bay.

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

W Motors Fenyr Supersport Interior Design Sketch by Exequiel Di Salvo

(Image Courtesy: W Motors for Car Body Design)

W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 1
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 5
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 3
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 6
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 2
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 4
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 8
W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches - Image 7

