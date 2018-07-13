W Motors Fenyr Supersport: designs sketches

First introduced as a concept in 2015 and later followed by the final version presented at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, the Fenyr Supersport is the successor of W Motors’ Lykan hypercar and has made its UK debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

The official sketches reported here were created and shared by Lead Automotive Designer Exequiel Di Salvo, who leads the W Motors Design Studio, based in founded in 2017 and based in Dubai’s Business Bay.

(Image Courtesy: W Motors for Car Body Design)