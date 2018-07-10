VW previews new camper with design sketches

Production Cars 10 Jul 2018
VW previews new camper with design sketches

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has published a set of design sketches previewing the production Crafter-class camper set to debut at the Caravan Salon in Düsseldorf.


The production version of the new camper van is based on the design of the 2017 California XXL concept.

The design also creates a link to the iconic T6-based California camper van and will likewise be available with single or two-tone paintwork.

Inside, the new model features bright colors and practical solutions. The bathroom (with shower and WC), kitchen units and sleeping area integrated in the back have been systematically thought through and tailored to life on the move.

Above and below: the 2017 VW California XXL Concept

The Volkswagen California was launched in 1988 based on the third generation of the “Bulli”. Now, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is producing the California based on the sixth generation and recently celebrated both the 30th anniversary of the start of production and the milestone of the 100,000th California produced. It makes the California the most successful camper van ever.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has now used its heritage and expertise to develop a new production vehicle based on the Bulli’s big brother.

(Source: Volkswagen Group)

