Volkswagen previews T-Cross compact SUV design

Production Cars 6 Jul 2018

Volkswagen has announced the upcoming launch of the T-Cross compact SUV, and anticipated its design with a sketch and an official video.


Volkswagen T Cross Design Sketch

Based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, the 4,107-mm-long Volkswagen T-Cross joins the family of four SUV models for the European market (T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg) and will also available in China and South America.

Klaus Bishoff and Juergen Stackmann oin the design of the VW T Cross

The design was anticipated by the T-Cross Breeze Concept presented at the 2016 Geneva Show and is currently very close to the final production stage.

Despite the compact dimensions, the interior is spacious and versatile – for example the back seat can be adjusted lengthwise.

Among the standard safety systems is the “Front Assist” (ambient traffic monitoring system) and “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning system).

Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design of the Volkswagen brand and Jürgen Stackmann, Head of Sales & Marketing, explain the design of the new T-Cross

(Source: Volkswagen)

Image Gallery

Volkswagen previews T-Cross compact SUV design - Image 2
Volkswagen previews T-Cross compact SUV design - Image 3
Volkswagen previews T-Cross compact SUV design - Image 1

Related Stories

Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo has revealed the new S60 mid-size sedan, that will be built in South Carolina and will be Volvo's first car without a diesel offer.
Renault teases new C-segment crossover

Renault teases new C-segment crossover

At the 2018 Moscow Motor Show (29 August - 9 September)Renault will present a new global C-segment crossover model especially targeted to the Russian SUV market.
Volkswagen confirms T-Roc Cabriolet

Volkswagen confirms T-Roc Cabriolet

Volkswagen has confirmed plans for producing a cabriolet model based on the T-Roc SUV, planned to be launched in early 2020.

