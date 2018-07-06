Volkswagen previews T-Cross compact SUV design

Volkswagen has announced the upcoming launch of the T-Cross compact SUV, and anticipated its design with a sketch and an official video.

Based on the modular transverse matrix (MQB) platform, the 4,107-mm-long Volkswagen T-Cross joins the family of four SUV models for the European market (T-Roc, Tiguan, Tiguan Allspace and Touareg) and will also available in China and South America.

The design was anticipated by the T-Cross Breeze Concept presented at the 2016 Geneva Show and is currently very close to the final production stage.

Despite the compact dimensions, the interior is spacious and versatile – for example the back seat can be adjusted lengthwise.

Among the standard safety systems is the “Front Assist” (ambient traffic monitoring system) and “Lane Assist” (lane departure warning system).

(Source: Volkswagen)