Production Cars 18 Jul 2018
Vinfast previews SUV and sedan ahead of 2018 Paris Show debut

Vietnamese car company VinFast will unveil the first models of its upcoming line-up at the upcoming 2018 Paris Motor Show.


The SUV and the sedan were both developed by Pininfarina after a public voting by Vietnamese people who chose their favorite design from a range of options presented in October 2017.

VinFast Sedan Design Sketch Render

The planned start of sales in Vietnam is September 2019, while exports are expected to start a few years after domestic launch.

VinFast SUV Design Sketch Render

In addition to the cars being presented in Paris, VinFast is rapidly developing other vehicles and the company is planning to export to foreign markets in the coming years.

About VinFast

VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, one of Vietnam’s largest privately-held businesses, with annual revenues in 2017 of 3.8 billion USD.

The group, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, is a leader in the Vietnamese construction and real estate sectors, and also has major interests in the country’s education, healthcare, agriculture, tourism and consumer retail sectors.

VinFast is currently at an advanced stage of constructing a purpose-built, state-of-the-art 335-hectare plant in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam.

(Source: VinFast)

Vinfast previews SUV and sedan ahead of 2018 Paris Show debut - Image 1
Vinfast previews SUV and sedan ahead of 2018 Paris Show debut - Image 3
Vinfast previews SUV and sedan ahead of 2018 Paris Show debut - Image 2

