Touring Sciàdipersia

Special Cars 11 Jul 2018
Presented at the last Geneva Motor Show the Sciàdipersia is a four-seater coupé one-off hand-built to order in a limited edition of up to 10 units.


Inspired by the traditional art of coach building, the Sciàdipersia is based on the Maserati GranTurismo rolling chassis.

The exterior design uses simple, elegant lines and a classic three-box silhouette that recalls Italian designs of the 1960s and 1970s.

The large dimensions are deliberately disguised through the use of lines that “lighten the appearance, adding an ethereal, diaphanous quality.”

The project celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Maserati 5000 GT Scià di Persia, an exclusive edition built from 1958 which gained its name from the fact that the Shah of Persia Mohammad Reza Pahlavi commissioned Maserati’s chief engineer Giulio Alfieri to use a slightly modified 5-litre engine from the Maserati 450S on the 3500GT’s chassis.

The car, for which Touring developed the superleggera tubing and aluminum body, eventually became the first unit of the 5000 GT.

The exclusive interior was designed to offer all passengers maximum comfort even for long journeys.

(Source: Touring Superleggera)

