SPD Master in Car Design in collaboration with Lamborghini: scholarships applications are open

Design Schools 3 Jul 2018
Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in partnership with Car Body Design are offering two scholarships worth €25,200 for the 2018-2019 Master in Transportation Design, organized in partnership with Lamborghini.


SPD Lamborghini Encierro Concept Design Sketch by Ivan Borisov

SPD, in collaboration with Car Body Design has opened the applications for two scholarships for the 2018-2019 Master Programme in Car Design, due to start in mid-October.

There are two scholarships available, for a total value of €25,200.

Walter De Silva at SPD Mobility Design Lab

Walter De Silva is the new President  of SPD’s Mobility Design Lab

The first winner will be awarded €16,800, covering 100% of the tuition fee, and the second place winner will receive €8,400, covering 50% of the tuition fee.

Lamborghini Tormenta Concept Scale Model by SPD Students

All the entries will be judged by a panel consisting of CBD’s team, SPD’s teaching staff and Lamborghini designers.

Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert at SPD

Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert holds a presentation at SPD

This year, in addition to the traditional project with Lamborghini, the students will also have the opportunity to work on innovative transportation projects developed at the recently launched Mobility Design Lab, a research center directed by Walter De Silva, that will put together all the school’s initiatives about automotive and mobility.

The portfolio selection will be based upon different criteria:

  • originality
  • variety of the underlying design themes
  • ability to visualize design solutions
  • overall quality

Those who are interested must send their application complete with:

  • A personal portfolio in PDF format. The maximum total attachment size is 10 MB. If the portfolio size exceeds 10 MB it’s possible to upload it online and share it using services like WeTransfer, DropBox, Google Docs or similar. In this case the link must always be sent to info@scuoladesign.com.
  • A curriculum/resume including details on past education

Apply Now

Candidates can send their request to info@scuoladesign.com within the application deadline of August 10th, 2018.

All selected applicants will be requested to go through a live sketching session via Skype.

For more information on the Master visit the official website.

Lamborghini Tormenta Concept Scale Model by SPD Students

Lamborghini Tormenta Concept Scale Model by SPD Students

Lamborghini Head of Design Mitja Borkert reviews projects at SPD

Mitja Borkert reviews one of the projects on display at the SPD Master in Car Design degree show

SPD Lamborghini Encierro Concept on display at SPD

Filippo Perini and Mitja Borkert at SPD

Filippo Perini and Mitja Borkert

Car Design student presentation at SPD

SPD Master in Transportation Design Graduates

SPD Master in Car Design – Graduation Day

SPD Lamborghini Atrevido by Eminel Hodzic

(Image Courtesy: SPD for Car Body Design)

Comments

