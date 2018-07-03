SPD Master in Car Design in collaboration with Lamborghini: scholarships applications are open

Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in partnership with Car Body Design are offering two scholarships worth €25,200 for the 2018-2019 Master in Transportation Design, organized in partnership with Lamborghini.

SPD, in collaboration with Car Body Design has opened the applications for two scholarships for the 2018-2019 Master Programme in Car Design, due to start in mid-October.

There are two scholarships available, for a total value of €25,200.

The first winner will be awarded €16,800, covering 100% of the tuition fee, and the second place winner will receive €8,400, covering 50% of the tuition fee.

All the entries will be judged by a panel consisting of CBD’s team, SPD’s teaching staff and Lamborghini designers.

This year, in addition to the traditional project with Lamborghini, the students will also have the opportunity to work on innovative transportation projects developed at the recently launched Mobility Design Lab, a research center directed by Walter De Silva, that will put together all the school’s initiatives about automotive and mobility.

The portfolio selection will be based upon different criteria:

originality

variety of the underlying design themes

ability to visualize design solutions

overall quality

Those who are interested must send their application complete with:

A personal portfolio in PDF format . The maximum total attachment size is 10 MB. If the portfolio size exceeds 10 MB it’s possible to upload it online and share it using services like WeTransfer, DropBox, Google Docs or similar. In this case the link must always be sent to info@scuoladesign.com.

. The maximum total attachment size is 10 MB. If the portfolio size exceeds 10 MB it’s possible to upload it online and share it using services like WeTransfer, DropBox, Google Docs or similar. In this case the link must always be sent to info@scuoladesign.com. A curriculum/resume including details on past education

Apply Now

Candidates can send their request to info@scuoladesign.com within the application deadline of August 10th, 2018.

All selected applicants will be requested to go through a live sketching session via Skype.

For more information on the Master visit the official website.

(Image Courtesy: SPD for Car Body Design)