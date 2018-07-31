Scholarships for IAAD Bachelor Degree in Transportation Design: The Winners

Design Schools 31 Jul 2018
IAAD – the Italian University for Design is pleased to announce the winners of scholarships for the Bachelor Degree in Transportation Design.


The winners of the selection were selected among over 100 applications by a jury made up of names who written the history of the automotive sector, people like Giorgetto Giugiaro, President of the IAAD’s Transportation Design Department and undisputed master of Italian style, Chris Bangle, Strategic Director of the same Department and by far one of the most influential designers of his generation, and Pietro Nume, new Coordinator of the IAAD Master in Transportation Design.

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Mizrahi Tamir

The winners are:

  • Mizrahi Tamir (Israel) is the winner of a 100% scholarship
  • Onozaki Haruka (Japan) is the winner of a 50% scholarship
  • Zaman Al Khafiz (Kazakhstan) is the winner of a 50% scholarship

Winners have already been contacted by IAAD’s Guidance Office in order to handle the necessary enrollment formalities.

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Onozaki Haruka

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Zaman Al Khafiz

Congratulations to the winners: we wish you the best success with your future academic career at IAAD – the Italian University for Design.

Further information is available on IAAD’s official website.

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Mizrahi Tamir

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Onozaki Haruka

IAAD Porsche 928 Design Sketches by Zaman Al Khafiz

(Image Courtesy: IAAD for Car Body Design)

