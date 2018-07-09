At the Goodwood Festival of Speed Nissan and Italdesign are unveiling a prototype that could become an exclusive limited production supercar.

GT-R50 marks the first-ever collaboration between Nissan and Italdesign and celebrates the 50th anniversaries of both the GT-R, in 2019, and Italdesign, in 2018.

Depending on the GT-R50 by Italdesign’s reception at Goodwood and other global appearances in the coming months, the Italian studio could produce a very limited run – no more than 50 units – of a model strongly inspired by the prototype.

Each car would be tailored for each customer – and have a price estimated to start at about €900,000.

Design

The Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign is based on Nissan’s latest GT-R NISMO. Italdesign developed, engineered and built the car, which was originally styled at Nissan Design Europe and Nissan Design America.

Key design features include a pronounced power bulge on the hood, stretched LED headlights, a lowered roofline, and prominent “samurai blade” cooling outlets behind the front wheels. A large, adjustable rear wing, mounted with two uprights, completes the overall look.

The exterior is finished in a Liquid Kinetic Gray color, with distinctive Energetic Sigma Gold anniversary accents.

Inside, two different carbon fiber finishes are extensively used across the center console, instrument panel and door linings. The seats feature black Alcantara® and fine black Italian leather. Gold accents echo the exterior treatment throughout the cockpit.

Technical Features

Drawing on Nissan’s extensive GT3 racing experience, the NISMO organization enhanced the hand-assembled 3.8-liter V6 VR38DETT engine to produce an estimated 720PS and 780 Nm of torque.

A revised Bilstein suspension damping system and upgraded Brembo braking system help handle the extra power.

Official statements

“The Goodwood Festival of Speed is the ideal setting to showcase the Nissan GT-R50 by Italdesign, which combines power and artistry to celebrate 50 years of inspiring the dreams of our customers,” said Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president of global design.

“Just like the prototype itself, Goodwood is a celebration of design, performance, a little indulgence and a lot of love of historic and future automotive creativity. It’s the perfect setting to showcase a unique vehicle that will stir the imagination of people to dream even bigger.”

(Source: Italdesign)