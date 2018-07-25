New Audi Q3: the design

New Audi Q3: the design

Audi has revealed the second-generation Q3, which features bigger dimensions and an all-new look showing the current brand’s design DNA.


The new Audi Q3 is based on the VW Group’s modular transverse matrix, and has grown in total length and width: it is 4,485 mm (14.7 ft) long (+97mm) and 1,856 mm wide (+25mm) but with a height of 1,585 mm (5.2 ft) is 5 mm flatter than the first-generation Q3.

Audi Q3 Design Sketch Render

The wheelbase has been extended by 77 mm (3.0 in) to 2,680 mm (8.8 ft) which contributes to a much more spacious cabin, with increased knee room, headroom and elbow room.

Audi Q3 Design Sketch Render

Audi Q3 Design Sketch Render

The design of the new Audi Q3 is characterized by sharper surfaces and a more muscular, aggressive look, which reflects the evolution of the brand’s design language since the presentation of the original Q3 in 2011.

In front view, the Singleframe grille has an octagonal shape with much sharper contours, and is complemented by the large side air inlets.

2011 vs 2018 Audi Q3 Design Comparison

The side view showcases the new shoulder line, which leaves the almost straight shape of the predecessor and underlines the front fenders as well as the rear shoulders, in a way similar to the Q2.

Another highlight is the symmetrical lighting graphic theme of the headlights and rear lights.

2011 vs 2018 Audi Q3 Design Comparison

A syling features that has been maintained is the steeply raked D pillars which convey a sense of forward thrust.

The rear end features a similar sculpted surface treatment and the tail lights are visually matched by the bottom side exhausts integrated in the bumper/diffuser.

2011 vs 2018 Audi Q3 Design Comparison

The color-contrasting wheel arch trims emphasize the offroad look.

The interior continues the design of the exterior and echoes the brand’s full-size models. The instrument panel is divided into two levels: the top part includes the air vents; the bottom section incorporates the large octagonal area with its black-panel look.

Audi Q3 Interior

The instrument panel varies the motif of the Singleframe and is surrounded by a wide chrome strip. The high-gloss black trim surrounds the central element of the new operating concept: the MMI touch display.

Audi Q3 Interior Design Sketch Render

Together with the air conditioning controls underneath, it is tilted 10 degrees toward the driver. The pushbutton module for the lighting functions, which replaces the rotary control on the predecessor model,
is slotted into the panel to the left of the steering wheel. All displays, buttons and controls are located ergonomically.

Audi Q3 Interior Design Sketch Render

Audi Q3 Interior Design Sketch Render

Audi Q3 Interior

The new Audi Q3 will be manufactured at the Győr plant in Hungary. First units will be delivered in Europe in November 2018.

2018 Audi Q3

2018 Audi Q3

(Source: Audi)

