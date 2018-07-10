The new addition to the recently revived LT family features a silhouette elongated by 74mm, an extended front splitter, lengthened rear diffuser and fixed rear wing as well as extensive weight savings.

In total, more than 23% of parts (by number) are different on a standard McLaren 600LT compared to a McLaren 570S Coupé.

The new carbon-fibre bodywork and large rear diffuser deliver substantially increased downforce to further enhance the 600LT dynamic experience, especially on a track.

McLaren revived the ‘Longtail’ in 2015 with the launch of the 675LT Coupé, followed by the 675LT Spider due to customer demand after the production run of Coupés rapidly sold out.

Built using the lightweight carbon fibre monocoque chassis, the 600LT further benefits from new carbon fibre bodywork that lowers vehicle weight as well as optimized aerodynamic performance.

Among the distinctive styling elements are the bold and unique top-exit exhausts.

The minimalist, track-focused interior has Carbon Fibre Racing Seats first seen on the McLaren P1, and lightweight Alcantara trim material features extensively.

Super-Lightweight carbon fibre seats developed for the McLaren Senna are available in lieu of the standard seats if customers are looking for further weight savings.

With every lightweight option fitted, the lightest dry weight of the new McLaren 600LT is as low as 1,247kg.

The McLaren 600LT is powered by a twin-turbocharged, 3.8-litre V8 engine that benefits from an uprated cooling system and reduced back pressure in an exhaust system that is even shorter and more extreme than that of the McLaren Senna. Peak power is 600PS (592bhp), with maximum torque of 620Nm (457lb ft) and the power-to-weight ratio of the McLaren 600LT at lightest dry weight is an astonishing 481PS/tonne.

Volume of the new McLaren LT will be strictly limited. Production of the 600LT Coupé will begin in October 2018 and last for around 12 months.

(Source: McLaren)