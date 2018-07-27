John Sahs to lead Nissan Design Satellite Studio in Brazil

Automotive Design 27 Jul 2018
Nissan has announced the appointment of John Sahs as new Head of its Brazil-based satellite design studio.


In his new position Sahs will direct several projects for Latin America from the Nissan Design Satellite Studio in Brazil, which opened in 2014.

As the company’s release reports, “He will bring the preferences and needs of Brazilians and Latin Americans in general closer to Nissan’s projects.”

The Satellite Studio is part of Nissan’s design centers around the world in strategic cities such as London, Beijing and San Diego. Globally, the team is headed by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president and head of Design.

About John Sahs

Sahs was born in Saigon, Vietnam. He emigrated to the United States at the age of five. He graduated at the Art Center College of Design in Pasadena, California, in 1992.

Johyn Sahs Head of Nissan Design Satellite Studio in Brazil

He lived in Japan for 20 years where he worked for Nissan Global. He was involved in projects such as the interior of the 2001 GT-R Concept and the Denki Cube concept, plus the exterior of the 2003 Nissan Serenity Concept and the 2009/2010 Nissan Cube.

2003 Nissan Serenity Concept

Above and below: the 2003 Serenity Concept

2003 Nissan Serenity Concept

Before taking up his new position in Brazil, Sahs was the interior design manager of Nissan Design America, a position he held since 2012 where he worked on projects for Nissan and INFINITI.

His first job for Nissan, the Nissan Resonance Concept, received an award as the best concept car at the 2013 Detroit Auto Show.

2013 Nissan Resonance Concept render

Following that was success in the “Los Angeles Design Challenge” the following year, a challenge that focused on the future of the man-machine interface in which Sahs received an award in the “Audience Choice” category for the Infiniti Synaptiq Concept.

2014 Infiniti Synaotiq Concept

Most recently, Sahs was in charge of the team that developed the design of the new TITAN in 2016.

Passionate about art, design and vehicles, Sahs has great experience, from advanced interior and exterior design of Nissan vehicles to final production.

(Source: Nissan)

