John Sahs to lead Nissan Design Satellite Studio in Brazil

In his new position Sahs will direct several projects for Latin America from the Nissan Design Satellite Studio in Brazil, which opened in 2014.

As the company’s release reports, “He will bring the preferences and needs of Brazilians and Latin Americans in general closer to Nissan’s projects.”

The Satellite Studio is part of Nissan’s design centers around the world in strategic cities such as London, Beijing and San Diego. Globally, the team is headed by Alfonso Albaisa, Nissan’s senior vice president and head of Design.