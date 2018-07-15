Automobili Pininfarina PF0 hypercar: new sketches

Automobili Pininfarina has released new sketches that anticipate the design of the upcoming hypercar – and announced the involvement of Nick Heidfeld in the development team.

The images were revealed during the launch event of the Automobili Pininfarina brand in New York on 13 July 2018.

Luca Borgogno, Automobili Design Director said: “Pininfarina has an unprecedented heritage of delivering cars that are both beautiful to look at and technically innovative. Creating this combination in the first Pininfarina-branded road car is a dream come true.

“The design of PF0 will espouse purity, beauty and innovation. Working closely with Pininfarina SpA we have created three new images that give prospective owners an exciting preview of the design features we will introduce on this incredible hypercar.”

The PF0 will deliver astounding performances for a road car: a 0-62 mph time of less than two seconds, a top speed over 250 mph (402 km/h), and a zero emission range of over 300 miles.

For more information check the press release reported below.

(Source: Pininfarina)

Read Press Release