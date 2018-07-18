Aston Martin Volante Vision Concept explores the future of personal “air” mobility

Developed in partnership with Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions and Rolls-Royce, the concept aircraft explores the possible role of luxury personal transportation in the aviation world.

Defined as a “near future” study, the Volante – which coincidentally is the Italian word for “flying” – Vision Concept previews a flying autonomous hybrid-electric vehicle for urban and inter-city air travel.

Combining the strengths of Cranfield University, Cranfield Aerospace Solutions, Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin, which respectively offered their know how in the aerospace, propulsion and design areas.

As the designer of cars such as the The design was developed under the direction of Aston Martin EVP and Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman who already created the latest embodiements of the brand’s design language: the Aston Martin DB11, the new Vantage, the DBS Superleggera and the Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar project.

“We are at the beginning of a new generation of urban transportation, vertical mobility is no longer a fantasy. We have a unique chance to create a luxury concept aircraft that will represent the ultimate fusion of art and technology.” says Reichman.

“We have used forms and proportions that express the same devotion to design, engineering and beauty that shape our cars.”

