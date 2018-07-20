Alieno Arcanum promises 5,200+hp and over 488 km/h (303 mph)

From the styling point of view, the design of the Arcanum was penned by Encho Enchev , a concept designer and 3D artist working at renown Ubisoft.

He commented: “Our goal with the modelArcanum was to create something unique, something that you do not see every day and something with unmatched performance. The Arcanum model combines sharp edges and smooth curves at the same time, which contributes to the creation of a unique and very distinctive design. The whole car looks like a sculpture and all the elements are actually functional and not just a decoration.

“The overall shape of the car and its low-profile, contribute to the creation of an aggressive looks. We have managed to achieve this exterior design, without compromising the comfort and ergonomics of the driver. Arcanum is a model, that can accommodate pilots that are taller than 2m (6’7”). Very few hypercars nowadays are able to do that.

“The color scheme that we selected for the unveiling of the model, is visible varnished carbon-fiber with light blue accents at key spots.

“For this project, we had few main sources of inspiration. The first one is the animal kingdom and sharks in particular. If you look at the front of the car you can see the resemblance. On top of the front fenders, you can see cooling vents, which look very much like shark gills.

“Another very interesting detail in the design is the element which bares the rear wing and looks like a shark fin. The next source of inspiration comes from the United States Air Force. The aesthetics of special aircrafts like F-117 Night Hawk, F-22 Raptor and SR-71 Blackbird, play a key role in the shaping of ARCANUM.

“The last influence in the design, comes from the cult movie series Star Wars and in particular from the helmet of Darth Vader. The only thing you need to do, is to look at the rear of the car and use your imagination”.

The hypercar should be available in four different versions, with prices ranging from 750K to 1.5 million Euros.

(Source: Alieno)