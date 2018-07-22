Alessandro Dambrosio to lead Mitsubishi’s Advanced Design

Alessandro Dambrosio – formerly at Alfa Romeo, Maserati and VW Group – will lead Mitsubishi Motors’ three Advanced Design Studios effective October 2018.


Alessandro Dambrosio has been appointed by Mitsubishi as Executive Design Director.

In his new position, which will become effective on October 2018, he will be reporting to Corporate Vice President of Design Division Tsunehiro Kunimoto, and will lead the group’s advanced design studios located in Okazaki and Tokyo, Japan, and in Frankfurt, Germany.

Alessandro Dambrosio

The 45-year architect, who holds an Industrial Design degree, started his career at the Fiat Group, and worked for the Lancia, Alfa Romeo and Maserati brands, on projects such as the Alfa Kamal, 159 and Giulietta, and the Maserati MC and Grancabrio.

Alfa Romeo Kamal Concept Design Sketch

In 2009 he joined the VW Group, where he was involved in the development of the VW Polo and Passat, the Bentley Bentayga, the Audi A4 and A5 and the Concept Audi TT Sportback.

Lamborghini Egoista Concept One off

Dambrosio was responsible for the Lamborghini Egoista Concept

(via: Automotive News Europe, Auto&Design)

