Advance Design Workshop 2018 by Luigi Memola (London, August 14th) #adworkshop18

The 2018 edition of the Advanced Design Workshop by concept designer Luigi Memola, in partnership with Rhinoceros’ McNeel and Keyshot’s Luxion, will take place in London on next August 14, 2018.

The workshop follows the first two editions, held in Singapore and Turin in 2015 and 2016. Over the course of 5 hours Luigi Memola will explain in detail the techniques and processes he uses for the design and 3D development of original concepts that he also uses in his daily work.

He will give an overview of the steps that lead from the identification of the concept (research and sketching), to the development (3d modeling), to the creation of high-quality images for the communication of the idea itself (digital rendering and composition of the final images).

This process can be applied to many different fields: transportation, mecha, product, visual and concept design, but also fashion or architecture.

Luigi will illustrate how and when he uses the digital tools available and will explain th “behind the scenes” and breack down of personal projects coming from his archive.

Additionally, he will unveil his new, unpublished extreme racing concept vehicle – called AEG27 Desmotronic – and will explain and the creative process behind its design.

The event is open to all professionals and students, and will take place at the “The Crypt on the Green” – Clerkenwell Close – London EC1R, from 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM BST.

For more information and to register you can visit the event page on EventBrite.

Like for the previous editions, the workshop is organized in partnership with Luxion, makers of KeyShot, and McNeel, makers of Rhinoceros.

About Luigi Memola

Luigi Memola is a designer from Turin, Italy specializing in vehicle and advance design. He runs the London-based studio Epta Design.

During the night he develope visionary project. One of his latest unpublished Mecha design was collected, together with 40 professionals concept designer from all over the world,, in the book “NUTHIN ‘BUT MECH Volume 4” published by Design Studio Press ( https://designstudiopress.com/product/nuthin-but-mech-4/) launched a few weeks ago at San Diego Comic-Con International.

For more information you can check his portfolio on Behance and the Epta Design website.

