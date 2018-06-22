Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo has revealed the new S60 mid-size sedan, that will be built in South Carolina and will be Volvo’s first car without a diesel offer.

The new S60 will be produced at the company’s first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

The model is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer, signaling the company’s commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.

Like the V60 estate model presented earlier this year, the new S60 is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

Among the onboard systems are the City Safety with Autobrake technology – capable of recognizing pedestrians, cyclists and large animals – and the optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80mph.

The Sensus Connect infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and is controlled through a tablet-style touchscreen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

Two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid gasoline engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp. Volvo’s T5 and T6 gasoline engines will be available at launch in selected markets.

Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.

(Source: Volvo)