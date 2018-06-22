Volvo reveals US-built S60 sedan

Volvo has revealed the new S60 mid-size sedan, that will be built in South Carolina and will be Volvo’s first car without a diesel offer.


The new S60 will be produced at the company’s first US manufacturing plant in Charleston, South Carolina.

Volvo S60 Inscription Exterior Design

The model is the first Volvo car to be sold without a diesel offer, signaling the company’s commitment to electrification and a long-term future beyond the traditional combustion engine.

Volvo S90 vs Volvo S60 Design Comparison

Compared to the S90, the S60 has a more athletic side view thanks to the character line that defines the rear shoulders and the more angled bottom contour of the rear windows

Volvo S90 vs Volvo S60 Design Comparison

Like the V60 estate model presented earlier this year, the new S60 is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform.

Volvo S90 vs Volvo S60 Design Comparison

Among the onboard systems are the City Safety with Autobrake technology – capable of recognizing pedestrians, cyclists and large animals – and the optional Pilot Assist system – which supports the driver with steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80mph.

Volvo S60 Body in white

The Sensus Connect infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 4G, and is controlled through a tablet-style touchscreen interface that combines car functions, navigation, connected services and in-car entertainment apps.

Volvo S60 Inscription Interior Design

Two turbocharged and supercharged plug-in hybrid gasoline engines will be available in the new S60: Volvo’s T6 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that generates a combined 340hp, and the award-winning T8 Twin Engine AWD plug-in hybrid that delivers 400hp. Volvo’s T5 and T6 gasoline engines will be available at launch in selected markets.

Volvo S60 T8 Plug in Hybrid Chassis

Electrified versions of the new S60 also offer a performance handling upgrade called Polestar Engineered – developed by Volvo Cars’ electric performance arm, Polestar.

Volvo S60 Inscription Exterior Design

Volvo S60 Inscription Interior Design

Volvo S60 Inscription Interior Design

Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered Interior Design

Volvo S60 R Design Front Grille

Volvo S60 R Design Headlight

Volvo S60 R Design Exterior Design

Volvo S60 Polestar Engineered Wheel Design

(Source: Volvo)

